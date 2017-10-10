BBC Sport - NFL: Chicago Bears fake punt touchdown fools Minnesota Vikings
Bears fool Vikings with fake punt touchdown
- From the section American football
The Chicago Bears score a touchdown with a cheeky fake punt play during their 20-17 NFL home defeat to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.
Available UK users only.
Watch NFL This Week, Tuesday 10 October at 23:15 BST on BBC Two.
Best of NFL video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired