BBC Sport - NFL: Nelson Agholor touchdown leads best plays from week 5
Eagles' Agholor leads NFL plays of the week
- From the section American football
A stunning catch and run from the Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor leads our collection of the best plays from Sunday's NFL games, which also includes a one-handed grab by Cleveland's David Njoku and Aaron Rodgers' game-winning throw for Green Bay in Dallas.
Available to UK users only.
Watch the best American football action in NFL This Week, Tuesday 10 October, 23:15 BST on BBC Two.
