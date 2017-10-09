Odell Beckham Jr: New York Giants wide receiver suffers broken ankle

Beckham Jr has three touchdowns for the New York Giants this season

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr will require surgery after breaking an ankle in his side's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Beckham Jr, 24, landed awkwardly in a heavy challenge late on as his side were defeated 27-22 - their fifth loss from five games this season.

He missed the first game of the season with an injury to the same ankle.

Last month, Beckham Jr was fined £9,200 after celebrating a touchdown by mimicking a dog urinating.

The Giants lost four wide receivers to injury against the Chargers, as Dwayne Harris broke a foot and Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall both left the game with ankle injuries.

"It looked like he was in some pain," quarterback Eli Manning said of Beckham Jr's injury. "I just told him I will be thinking about him and, obviously, we don't know the severity of it, but hopefully he will be OK."

The Giants will be hoping to end their poor run in their next fixture against the Denver Broncos on Monday, 16 October.