BBC Sport - 'Who are those fat guys out there? That's the offensive line' - Osi Umenyiora
'Who are those fat guys out there? That's the offensive line'
- From the section American football
The NFL Show's Osi Umenyiora breaks down the role the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line played against Baltimore Ravens.
Watch The NFL Show on iPlayer.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired