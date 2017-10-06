BBC Sport - Tampa Bay Bucaneers kicker Nick Folks has nightmare against New England Patriots
Bucs kicker Folks suffers field goal nightmare
- From the section American football
Tampa Bay kicker Nick Folk misses three field goal attempts worth nine points as the Buccaneers suffer a narrow 19-14 home defeat to the New England Patriots.
Folk has had a tough start top the 2017 season missing five of his 11 field goal attempts already this season, as well as two of his nine extra-point attempts.
Available to UK users only.
Best of NFL video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired