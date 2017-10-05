BBC Sport - NFL star Cam Newton makes sexist remark to reporter
NFL star Newton makes sexist remark to reporter
- From the section American football
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton makes a sexist comment to a reporter during a news conference on Wednesday saying it's "funny to hear a female talking about routes".
