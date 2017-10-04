BBC Sport - NFL: How Goff and Gurley came good for the Los Angeles Rams

How the LA Rams went from worst to first

The NFL This Week team analyse how the Los Angeles Rams have gone from the worst to first in points-per-game under the leadership of 31-year-old head coach Sean McVay, and a pair of resurgent young stars, Jared Goff and Todd Gurley.

Available to UK users only.

Watch NFL This Week - available now on BBC iPlayer and - stay up late for The NFL Show, Saturday 7 November at 00:05 BST on BBC One.

