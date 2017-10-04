BBC Sport - NFL: How Goff and Gurley came good for the Los Angeles Rams
How the LA Rams went from worst to first
- From the section American football
The NFL This Week team analyse how the Los Angeles Rams have gone from the worst to first in points-per-game under the leadership of 31-year-old head coach Sean McVay, and a pair of resurgent young stars, Jared Goff and Todd Gurley.
