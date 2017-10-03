BBC Sport - NFL: Kansas City win as last-gasp Washington play ends badly
Last-gasp Washington play goes horribly wrong
- From the section American football
Washington Redskins' last-gasp attempt at a game-winning touchdown ends badly, as the Kansas City Chiefs score one of their own to seal a 29-20 win and continue their perfect start to the season.
Available to UK users only.
Watch NFL This Week, Tuesday 3 October at 23:45 BST on BBC Two.
