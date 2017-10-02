BBC Sport - Ludicrous AJ Derby one-handed catch leads NFL plays of the week
Ludicrous one-handed catch in NFL plays of the week
A ludicrous one-handed catch by the Denver Broncos' AJ Derby leads NFL plays of the week, which also features a converted New York Jets fake punt on 4th and 21 and Todd Gurley's longest career reception.
