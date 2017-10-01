BBC Sport - Highlights: New Orleans Saints shutout Miami Dolphins in Wembley showdown
- From the section American football
Watch highlights as New Orleans Saints beat Miami Dolphins 20-0 with Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara scoring the touchdowns as the nominal away team cruised to a comfortable victory.
Available to UK users only.
