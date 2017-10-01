BBC Sport - NFL: Mixed reactions from players during US anthem at Wembley
Mixed reactions from NFL players during US anthem
- From the section American football
Some players stand, some link arms and some take a knee during the US anthem in the NFL fixture between Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints at Wembley.
