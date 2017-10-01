BBC Sport - Sport Relief 2018: How NFL are partnering with Sport Relief to help raise funds

How NFL are getting involved with Sport Relief 2018

Sport Relief is back in March 2018! And for the first time ever the NFL are partnering with Sport Relief to help raise money to help change lives with the help of their fantastic fans.

To support Sport Relief and contribute to the NFL's fundraising efforts click here.

How NFL are getting involved with Sport Relief 2018

