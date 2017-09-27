BBC Sport - NFL protests: Osi Umenyiora says Donald Trump 'disrespecting the US flag'
'No Mr Trump, you're disrespecting the flag'
- From the section American football
Two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora says President Donald Trump is the one "disrespecting the US flag" in a passionate response to the anthem protests around the NFL.
READ MORE: Trump NFL row: US president denies comments were race-related
Watch the The NFL Show, Saturday 30 September on BBC One from 23:55 BST
Best of NFL video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired