BBC Sport - NFL: Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant carries five defenders over for touchdown

Dez Bryant of the Dallas Cowboys carries five defenders into the end zone for a touchdown in his team's 28-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

READ MORE: Dallas Cowboys players and owner Jerry Jones take a knee before national anthem

Watch NFL This Week, Tuesday 26 September at 23:45 BST on BBC Two.

Available UK users only.

