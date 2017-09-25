BBC Sport - Showboating goes wrong for Marcus Cooper of the Chicago Bears
When showboating goes wrong...
- From the section American football
Marcus Cooper of the Chicago Bears runs back a blocked Pittsburgh Steelers field goal for a certain touchdown but showboats a little too much.
