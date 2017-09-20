BBC Sport - NFL: Ezekiel Elliott's performance against the Broncos criticised by Osi and Jason

'Ezekiel Elliott should be ashamed of his performance'

BBC NFL pundits Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora deliver a scathing verdict on the performance of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott in their 42-17 against the Denver Broncos.

Watch NFL This Week on the BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only.

