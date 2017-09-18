BBC Sport - Marshawn Lynch of the Oakland Raiders dances on the sideline
Why is Raiders' Marshawn Lynch so happy?
- From the section American football
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch dances on the sideline during his first home game for the team based in the city he grew up in.
