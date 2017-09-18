BBC Sport - NFL plays of the week: Todd Gurley & Travis Kelce hurdle into the end zone
Gurley's unbelievable hurdle features in NFL plays of the week
- From the section American football
Todd Gurley of the LA Rams and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs both hurdle their way into the end zone in our top NFL plays of the week.
WATCH MORE: Miami Dolphins' star Jay Ajayi tells us all about dolphins
Available to UK users only.
