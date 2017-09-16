BBC Sport - NFL Show: Osi & Jason discuss TJ Watt upstaging his big brother JJ on debut

'Who's the big brother now?' Rookie Watt upstages brother

Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell look at the performance of rookie outside linebacker TJ Watt after he had an outstanding debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

WATCH MORE: Rookie quarterback scores touchdown on first NFL start

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'Who's the big brother now?' Rookie Watt upstages brother

Video

Sampson racism claims inquiry has to be fair - Scott

Video

Palace didn't deserve fairytale ending - Hodgson

Video

Highlights: Deeping 2-4 Kidderminster

Video

Anderson 'brutalised' by debutant Suljovic

  • From the section Darts
Video

Palace star Souare's incredible battle after horror crash

Video

Roy Hodgson - The good, the bad & the Iceland

Video

Canelo will beat Golovkin's 'brute strength' - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Low blow: Boxer's son punches rival at weigh-in

  • From the section Boxing
Video

The NFL Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Audio

Golfing in the Gobi: The longest hole in history

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Howe relieved to get first points

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Fotolia

Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon
Swimmers

Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired