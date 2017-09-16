BBC Sport - NFL Show: Osi & Jason discuss TJ Watt upstaging his big brother JJ on debut
'Who's the big brother now?' Rookie Watt upstages brother
- From the section American football
Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell look at the performance of rookie outside linebacker TJ Watt after he had an outstanding debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Available to UK users only.
