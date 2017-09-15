BBC Sport - Houston Texans rookie Deshaun Watson scores touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals
'Wow!' Rookie quarterback scores touchdown on first NFL start
- From the section American football
Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson scores a stunning touchdown in his first NFL start, leading his team to a 13-9 win at the Cincinnati Bengals.
