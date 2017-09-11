BBC Sport - JJ Watt - the Houston Texan NFL star who raised $30m for Hurricane Harvey relief
JJ Watt: The $30m Houston hurricane hero
American football
JJ Watt, the superstar defensive end for the Houston Texans, receives a hero's ovation in his first home game of the NFL season after raising $31m to aid Hurricane Harvey victims.
