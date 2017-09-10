BBC Sport - NFL: Osi Umenyiora & Jason Bell match NFL stars with their football equivalents
Who's most like Neymar? NFL & soccer stars compared
- From the section American football
BBC pundits Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell decide which NFL stars are most like various top soccer players, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr.
Available to UK users only.
