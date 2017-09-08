BBC Sport - NFL: Kareem Hunt makes sensational debut for Kansas City Chiefs

Hunt makes sensational NFL debut for Chiefs

Rookie running back Kareem Hunt makes a sensational debut for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 42-27 win over defending champions the New England Patriots. The 22-year-old registered three touchdowns and ran a total of 246 yards.

READ MORE: Champions Patriots stunned by Chiefs

Watch the NFL Show on Saturday 9 September, 11.55 BST on BBC One.

Available to UK users only.

