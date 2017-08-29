BBC Sport - British NFL star Menelik Watson proposes to girlfriend mid-game
British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game
- From the section American football
Manchester-born NFL star Menelik Watson proposes to his British basketball Olympian girlfriend Azania Stewart while playing for the Denver Broncos in pre-season.
