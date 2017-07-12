Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees and Man Utd on Forbes' most valuable list

The Dallas Cowboys deposed Real Madrid as the world's most valuable team in 2016

NFL side the Dallas Cowboys have retained their position as the world's most valuable sports team, according to Forbes Magazine's annual list.

Manchester United, top of the list in 2011 and 2012, moved above Barcelona and Real Madrid as the most valuable football team at $3.69bn (£2.86bn).

That put United third overall.

The Cowboys' value increased by 5% to $4.2bn (£3.26bn), with Major League Baseball's the New York Yankees second on the list at $3.7bn (£2.87bn).

The NFL's the Los Angeles Rams were the biggest gainers, moving from outside the top 50 to 12th as their value doubled to $2.9bn (£2.25bn) following their relocation from St Louis last year.

"Relocations and new stadiums are fuelling big increases in the value of NFL teams," said Kurt Badenhausen, senior editor at Forbes Media.

NFL teams accounted for 29 spots on the top-50 list, with only the Cincinnati Bengals, the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions not included.

No ice hockey, Formula One or Nascar teams made the cut.

Forbes' top 10 most valuable teams

1. Dallas Cowboys $4.2bn (£3.26bn) American football

2. New York Yankees $3.7bn (£2.87bn) baseball

3. Manchester United $3.69bn (£2.86bn) football

4. Barcelona $3.64bn (£2.82bn) football

5. Real Madrid $3.58bn (£2.78bn) football

6. New England Patriots $3.4bn (£2.64bn) American football

7. New York Knicks $3.3bn (£2.56bn) basketball

8. New York Giants $3.1bn (£2.4bn) American football

9. San Francisco 49ers $3bn (£2.33bn) American football

10. Los Angeles Lakers $3bn (£2.33bn) basketball