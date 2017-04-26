NFL Draft 2017 quiz: Name the star draft picks

The NFL Draft 2017 is taking place this week in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the Cleveland Browns set to walk away with the number one Draft pick after winning just one game last season.

You may recall that the highly-rated Ezekiel Elliott and Jared Goff were chosen in the first round of picks last year. But, can you remember how some of the NFL's star names fared in the years before then when they came up to be drafted? Try our quiz...

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

(All pictures from Getty Images, AFP, Reuters, Press Association and European Photopress Agency)