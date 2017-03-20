Tom Brady: New England Patriots quarterback's Super Bowl shirt found

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history

A shirt worn by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during last month's Super Bowl has been found after an investigation involving the FBI.

It went missing as the Patriots celebrated a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

A shirt worn by the 39-year-old during his team's Super Bowl win in 2015 has also been found.

Both were found in the possession of an unnamed member of the media, said the National Football League.

The statement added: "Due to the ongoing investigation, we would refer any additional questions to the FBI."

Brady was named Super Bowl Most Valuable Player for a fourth time as his team came from 25 points down to claim victory at Houston's NRG Stadium.

He said he put the shirt in his bag after the game, but later discovered it had gone missing.

"It's unfortunate because that's a nice piece of memorabilia," he said at the time. "If it shows up on Ebay some day, can you let me know so I can track that down?

"That was a pretty special one to keep. But, what can you do?"