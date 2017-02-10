BBC Sport - Super Bowl LI: Relive Julian Edelman's incredible catch

'I swear to God I caught it! - Relive Edelman's incredible catch

New England Patriots Julian Edelman tells opponents the Atlanta Falcons "I caught it" as the players wait for a ruling on his dramatic catch that helped the Patriots to the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Available to UK users only.

