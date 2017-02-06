BBC Sport - Super Bowl LI: Unforgettable moments including Rio Ferdinand & Lady Gaga
Superb things from the Super Bowl
- From the section American football
BBC Sport looks back at some of the best moments of Super Bowl LI, including some dazzling footwork from Atlanta Falcons Taylor Gabriel and Lady Gaga's dramatic half-time entrance.
