BBC Sport - Super Bowl LI: Unforgettable moments including Rio Ferdinand & Lady Gaga

Superb things from the Super Bowl

BBC Sport looks back at some of the best moments of Super Bowl LI, including some dazzling footwork from Atlanta Falcons Taylor Gabriel and Lady Gaga's dramatic half-time entrance.

Top videos

Video

Superb things from the Super Bowl

Video

Watch the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history

Video

MOTD3: What's going wrong at Leicester?

Video

Six Nations Remix: Schoolboys & 'Salt Bae'

Video

Lamp-shades and University - What Yarnold did on year off

Video

The miracle catch that helped make Super Bowl history

Video

Shapovalov hits umpire in face with ball

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Italy 7-33 Wales

Video

Guardiola praises 'fighter' Gabriel Jesus

Video

Scrappy England beat France for record 15th win in a row

Video

Highlights: Rangers 1-1 Ross County

Video

Jason Bell's Super Bowl predictions

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired