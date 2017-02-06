BBC Sport - Super Bowl LI: Julian Edelman's miracle catch for New England Patriots
The miracle catch that helped make Super Bowl history
- From the section American football
Watch Julian Edelman make a miraculous catch which helps New England Patriots complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history to beat the Atlanta Falcons.
