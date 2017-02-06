BBC Sport - Super Bowl LI: Julian Edelman's miracle catch for New England Patriots

The miracle catch that helped make Super Bowl history

Watch Julian Edelman make a miraculous catch which helps New England Patriots complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

Top videos

Video

The miracle catch that helped make Super Bowl history

Video

Shapovalov hits umpire in face with ball

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Italy 7-33 Wales

Video

Guardiola praises 'fighter' Gabriel Jesus

Video

Scrappy England beat France for record 15th win in a row

Video

Highlights: Rangers 1-1 Ross County

Video

Jason Bell's Super Bowl predictions

Video

Mourinho 'very happy' with clinical Man Utd

Video

Scotland edge Ireland in Murrayfield thriller

Video

Five best shots as Pospisil beats Evans in Davis Cup

  • From the section Tennis
Video

The History Boys: 15 in a row for England

Video

Something must change at Liverpool - Hamann

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired