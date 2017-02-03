BBC Sport - How do you celebrate a Super Bowl touchdown in space?
How to celebrate a Super Bowl touchdown in space
- From the section American football
The Super Bowl is the most watched annual sporting event in the world and - reporting from Houston for BBC World Service - Caroline Barker has been asking two astronauts on the International Space Station, Peggy Whitson and Shane Kimbrough, just how they will celebrate.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired