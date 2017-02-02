BBC Sport - Super Bowl LI: Osi Umenyiora takes on Jason Bell ahead of the big game

Osi v Jason: How well do they know each other?

BBC NFL pundits Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell take each other on in a quiz on how well they know each other ahead of Super Bowl LI in Houston on Sunday night.

READ MORE: Super Bowl LI Guide: Osi and J Bell give their lowdown

Watch live coverage of Super Bowl LI, Sunday 5 February, 23:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

