Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones scores 73-yard touchdown against Green Bay Packers
Jones scores spectacular 73-yard touchdown
American football
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones scores a brilliant 73-yard touchdown as his side beat Green Bay Packers 44-21 to reach their second Super Bowl.
