BBC Sport - New England Patriots beat Pittsburgh Steelers to make Super Bowl
'Flea flicker' helps Patriots to Super Bowl
- From the section American football
The New England Patriots score a 'flea-flicker' touchdown in their 36-17 AFC Championship victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which sets up a match against Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl.
