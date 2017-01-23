BBC Sport - New England Patriots beat Pittsburgh Steelers to make Super Bowl

'Flea flicker' helps Patriots to Super Bowl

The New England Patriots score a 'flea-flicker' touchdown in their 36-17 AFC Championship victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which sets up a match against Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl.

