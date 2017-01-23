NFL play-offs: Atlanta Falcons beat Green Bay Packers to reach Super Bowl LI

Ryan was just 13 when Atlanta last reached the Super Bowl - in 1998 - when they lost to the Denver Broncos

Matt Ryan threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as the Atlanta Falcons thrashed the Green Bay Packers 44-21 to reach Super Bowl LI.

The Falcons led 24-0 at half-time and Ryan found Julio Jones to score a 73-yard touchdown after the break.

Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdowns for the Packers who lost their second NFC Championship game in three seasons.

The Falcons will play either Pittsburgh or New England in the Super Bowl on 5 February in Houston at 23:30 GMT.

The Patriots hosted the Steelers in the late game, which kicked off at 23:45 GMT on Sunday.

The Falcons reached their second Super Bowl - they were beaten by the Denver Broncos in 1998 - with a clinical display in their final game at the Georgia Dome.

Ryan completed 27 of 38 passes to throw for 392 of the 493 offensive yards they racked up.

He picked out Jones for nine of those completions as the pair combined for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

"We played great in all three phases," said Ryan, referring to their dominance on offence, defence and special teams.

"We showed up. We did exactly what we've been doing all year. It feels really good."