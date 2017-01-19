Oakland Raiders: NFL team apply to move to Las Vegas in 2020

The Oakland Raiders first played at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in 1966

NFL team Oakland Raiders have applied for relocation to Las Vegas in 2020.

The Raiders plan to move from the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum to a proposed 65,000-seater stadium which is expected to cost $1.9bn (£1.54bn).

Relocation to the USA's famous gambling destination must be approved by three-quarters of NFL team owners (24 of 32).

The Raiders extended their lease on their current stadium by a year for the current season and will remain there until they move.

The NFL website states that owners will vote on the team's relocation proposal at a meeting in March.