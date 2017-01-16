BBC Sport - Green Bay Packers beat Dallas Cowboys with late field goal

Watch Packers' dramatic win with three seconds left

The Green Bay Packers score a 51-yard field goal with three seconds left on the clock to beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 and move to within one game of the Super Bowl.

Full report here.

Watch NFL This Week: Tuesday, 23:15 GMT, BBC Two (00:15 GMT, BBC Two Scotland & BBC Two NI)

How to follow Super Bowl 2017 on the BBC

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Watch Packers' dramatic win with three seconds left

Video

Allen knocks out Higgins in deciding frame

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Everyone's talking about Diego Costa

Video

Willstrop finally beats Matthew after 10 years

  • From the section Squash
Video

Joe Perry upsets Stuart Bingham 6-1

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Feel-good sport videos on Blue Monday

  • From the section Sport
Video

Palace will look abroad for transfers - Allardyce

Video

Watch Neville's passionate defence of Stones

Video

Murray comes through 'tough' opener

Video

Captaincy decision out of my hands - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

How Mourinho changes countered Klopp

Video

Ding's blunder costs him 147 break

  • From the section Snooker

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired