BBC Sport - Green Bay Packers beat Dallas Cowboys with late field goal
Watch Packers' dramatic win with three seconds left
- From the section American football
The Green Bay Packers score a 51-yard field goal with three seconds left on the clock to beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 and move to within one game of the Super Bowl.
