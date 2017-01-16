The Green Bay Packers score a 51-yard field goal with three seconds left on the clock to beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 and move to within one game of the Super Bowl.

Full report here.

Watch NFL This Week: Tuesday, 23:15 GMT, BBC Two (00:15 GMT, BBC Two Scotland & BBC Two NI)

How to follow Super Bowl 2017 on the BBC

