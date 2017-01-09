BBC Sport - NFL play-offs: Aaron Rodgers throws Hail Mary for Green Bay Packers v New York Giants

Watch Rodgers throw 'unbelievable' Hail Mary

Aaron Rodgers stuns the New York Giants with a 42-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to Randall Cobb on the final play of the first half during Green Bay's 38-13 play-off victory.

Watch highlights of all the weekend's wildcard action in NFL This Week on BBC Two, Tuesday 9 January, 23:15 GMT.

READ MORE: Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers win wildcard games

Available to UK users only.

