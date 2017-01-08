NFL play-offs: Pittsburgh Steelers beat Miami Dolphins in wildcard game

Antonio Brown finished with five catches, 124 yards and two touchdowns

Pittsburgh Steelers beat Miami Dolphins 30-12 in freezing temperatures of -8C to advance in the NFL play-offs.

Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell ran for two touchdowns as the Steelers cruised to victory in the AFL wildcard game in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers, who have won eight games in a row, will play Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional play-offs.

Houston Texans will now play regular season leaders New England Patriots.

The wildcard round finishes with New York Giants travelling to Green Bay Packers, with the winner earning a visit to Dallas Cowboys.

In the other divisional play-off, the Seattle Seahawks will travel to the Atlanta Falcons.

The second-round games will be played on 14 and 15 January, followed by the conference championships on 22 January. The winners of those ties playing in the Super Bowl on 5 February in Houston, Texas.