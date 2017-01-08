BBC Sport - Lions at Seahawks: Paul Richardson's stunning one-handed touchdown catch

Richardson's stunning one-handed touchdown catch

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson takes a stunning one-handed touchdown catch in his side's 26-6 victory over the Detroit Lions in their NFC wildcard play-off.

