BBC Sport - Lions at Seahawks: Paul Richardson's stunning one-handed touchdown catch
Richardson's stunning one-handed touchdown catch
- From the section American football
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson takes a stunning one-handed touchdown catch in his side's 26-6 victory over the Detroit Lions in their NFC wildcard play-off.
