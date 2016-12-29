BBC Sport - NFL pundit Osi Umenyiora 'takes credit' for Browns' first win
Osi on Browns' first win: 'I'm taking full credit!'
- From the section American football
BBC NFL pundit Osi Umenyiora believes being out of the country when the Cleveland Browns beat the San Diego Chargers 20-17 means he's taking "full credit" for their first victory in more than a year.
