BBC Sport - Derek Carr calls out 'it's broke' after suffering injury for Oakland Raiders

'It's broke!' - Carr's injury call to team-mates

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr calls out to his team-mates that his right leg is broken during his side's 33-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

