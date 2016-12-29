BBC Sport - Derek Carr calls out 'it's broke' after suffering injury for Oakland Raiders
'It's broke!' - Carr's injury call to team-mates
- From the section American football
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr calls out to his team-mates that his right leg is broken during his side's 33-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
