BBC Sport - NFL: Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant makes one-handed catch against Detroit Lions

Bryant makes amazing one-handed catch

Watch Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant make an incredible one-handed touchdown catch during their 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions.

Watch NFL This Week, Tuesday 27 December, 23:30 GMT on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.

