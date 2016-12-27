BBC Sport - NFL: Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant makes one-handed catch against Detroit Lions
Bryant makes amazing one-handed catch
- From the section American football
Watch Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant make an incredible one-handed touchdown catch during their 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions.
