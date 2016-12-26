BBC Sport - NFL: Kansas City Chiefs 33-10 Denver Broncos - Dontari Poe throw

25-stone Poe throw makes NFL history

Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Dontari Poe, who weighs 25 stone, becomes the heaviest player in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass during their 33-10 win against the Denver Broncos.

Available to UK users only.

