BBC Sport - NFL: Kansas City Chiefs 33-10 Denver Broncos - Dontari Poe throw
25-stone Poe throw makes NFL history
- From the section American football
Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Dontari Poe, who weighs 25 stone, becomes the heaviest player in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass during their 33-10 win against the Denver Broncos.
