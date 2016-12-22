BBC Sport - The NFL Show: Chiefs fan Sam Quek trolls Osi Umenyiora
Sam Quek trolls Osi about NY Giants
- From the section American football
Gold medal-winning hockey player and Kansas City Chiefs fan Sam Quek trolls Osi Umenyiora over his New York Giants loyalties on The NFL Show.
Watch The NFL Show, Friday 23:55 GMT on BBC One.
