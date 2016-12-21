BBC Sport - NFL: Osi Umenyiora looked like 'Rudolph' with frostbite
I looked like Rudolph - Osi on frostbite
- From the section American football
BBC NFL pundits Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora discuss the coldest game they ever played in, with Osi recounting how frostbite made him look like Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer.
WATCH MORE: NFL plays of the week
Watch The NFL Show on BBC One, Friday, 23 December, at 23.55 GMT.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired