Football gossip: Alisson, Zielinski, Alexander-Arnold, Iniesta, Rashford

Liverpool have "zero" chance of signing Roma's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, 25, this summer, according to the Italian club's president James Pallotta. (Sky Sports)

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is expected to reignite his interest in Napoli's Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski. The Italian club beat Liverpool to the 23-year-old's signature in 2016. (Sun)

Trent Alexander-Arnold, 19, has committed his future to Liverpool and is set to see his wages double. (Mirror)

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta, 33, will move to the Chinese Super League this summer, with two million bottles of wine reportedly part of the deal. (Marca - in Spanish)

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 23, with boss Jose Mourinho reportedly wanting to sign two midfielders in the summer. (Mail)

United's England striker Marcus Rashford, 20, looks set to delay new contract talks after falling out of favour at Old Trafford. (Sun)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has criticised the Premier League's decision to delay the introduction of VAR. (Times)

Tottenham are ready to sell Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele, 30, and have identified two potential replacements. (Mirror)

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres, 34, is expected to snub the Chinese Super League, with America's MLS likely to be his next destination after announcing he will leave the Spanish club at the end of the season. (Marca)

Boca Juniors have set their sights on Juventus and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 40, and want his former team-mate, Argentine striker Carlos Tevez, to help secure his signature. (Radio Continental via Mail)

Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22, has yet to decide on his Chelsea future after impressing while on loan at Crystal Palace. (Independent)

Former Liverpool and Fulham midfielder Danny Murphy says Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez would be the perfect successor to Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. (Talksport)

Southampton boss Mark Hughes says his players have to "get the details right" if they are to avoid Premier League relegation. (Guardian)

Wolves want to spend £20m to sign loan players Benik Afobe, 25, and Willy Boly, 27 - from Bournemouth and Porto respectively - following their promotion to the Premier League. (Telegraph)

Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon, 17, says he wants to play in the Premier League with the Cottagers despite interest from a host of top-flight clubs. (Evening Standard)