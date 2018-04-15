Football gossip: Lemar, Ibrahimovic, Rudiger, Mourinho, Benitez

Monaco will consider offers for France midfielder Thomas Lemar this summer. Arsenal and Liverpool have both been linked with the 22-year-old. (Telefoot via Team Talk)

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says the chance of him playing for Sweden in this year's World Cup in Russia is "sky high", despite the 36-year-old retiring from international football in 2016. (Sun)

Former West Brom player Derek McInnes and ex-Baggies boss Tony Mowbray are among the favourites to be named the club's new manager. (Mirror)

Chelsea's Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 25, says he has "no idea" why he did not play against Southampton, adding that he was "fully fit" for Saturday's match. (Mirror)

Newcastle are set to sign goalkeeper Martin Dubravka permanently. The 29-year-old Slovakian joined the Magpies on loan from Sparta Prague in January. (Express)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez will seek talks with owner Mike Ashley before signing a new contract. The Spaniard wants to ensure there is enough money for summer signings before committing to the club. (Telegraph)

Manager Jose Mourinho says Manchester United will not "do anything crazy" during the summer transfer market. (Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he regrets not being able to persuade 25-year-old Eagles winger Wilfried Zaha to play for England over Ivory Coast. (Mail)

Aston Villa and Celtic both want to sign Yeovil Town's 22-year-old Welsh defender Tom James. (Birmingham Mail)

Leyton Orient striker and Zimbabwe international Macauley Bonne, 22, has attracted interest from Shrewsbury, Portsmouth and Burton. (Sun)