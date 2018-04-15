BBC Sport - Women's FA Cup Highlights: Arsenal beat Everton to book place in FA Cup final
Highlights: Arsenal beat Everton with injury-time winner
- From the section Women's Football
Watch highlights as Arsenal beat Everton to reach their 16th Women's FA Cup final, courtesy of Louise Quinn's stoppage-time winner.
MATCH REPORT:Everton 1-2 Arsenal
Available to UK users only.
