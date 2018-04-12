Football gossip: Masuaku, Rose, Guardiola, Evans, Umtiti, Sarri, Slimani, Winks

Tottenham are lining up West Ham's 24-year-old French left-back Arthur Masuaku as they prepare for the departure of their 27-year-old England international Danny Rose. (Sun)

West Brom's 30-year-old Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans is hoping to join Manchester City this summer. (Mirror)

Meanwhile, City boss Pep Guardiola wants to sign a holding midfielder and a winger. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea are considering Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri as a replacement for Antonio Conte this summer. (Mirror)

Barcelona will not rush into new contract negotiations with their 24-year-old French defender Samuel Umtiti. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

A steward at Torino had to have his spleen removed after being hit by a free-kick. (Sport Mediaset - in Italian)

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman has defended a decision to limit tickets for home matches to guard against Newcastle fans attending in order to gloat over the club's likely relegation from the Championship. (Northern Echo)

Leicester's 29-year-old Algerian striker Islam Slimani could make his loan move to Newcastle permanent. (Leicester Mercury)

Crystal Palace's £100m bid to redevelop the main stand at Selhurst Park has been backed by local planning officers. (Evening Standard)

Tottenham's 22-year-old English midfielder Harry Winks is being treated by specialists in Qatar as he looks to recover from an ankle injury. (Evening Standard)

Danny Rose has been ruled out of Spurs' home match with Manchester City on Saturday with a calf injury. (Daily Mail)

South America football's governing body has asked Fifa to expand the 2022 World Cup in Qatar so 48 teams can compete. (ESPN)

